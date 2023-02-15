Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 on March 10th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $293.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.58. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $294.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

