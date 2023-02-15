Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

