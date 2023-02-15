Royal Bank of Canada Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $200.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.64. 152,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.27. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.