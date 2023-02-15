Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target to $38.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

CLW traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 400,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $604.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 63.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

