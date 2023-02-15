Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target to $38.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Clearwater Paper Stock Down 2.0 %
CLW traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 400,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $604.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 63.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
