Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €85.00 ($91.40) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Delivery Hero stock traded down €2.13 ($2.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €42.00 ($45.16). 2,127,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1-year high of €103.65 ($111.45). The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

