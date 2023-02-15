RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RPT Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.01 EPS.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 339,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $903.64 million, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 520.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

