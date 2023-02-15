RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $85.69 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $85.69 million and approximately $53,639.58 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $24,698.51 or 1.00136377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,664.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00412854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00091068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00672307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00547327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00174577 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,469 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

