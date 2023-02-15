Rublix (RBLX) Price Tops $0.0255

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Rublix token can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market cap of $529,207.52 and approximately $55.54 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.02389532 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

