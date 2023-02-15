Ryder System, Inc. (R) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

