Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.05-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.84. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $12.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.11 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. 130,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 164.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 111,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

