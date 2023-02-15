Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.95. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.05-$12.05 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. 165,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.