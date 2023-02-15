Safe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $264.22 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Safe has a total market cap of $264.22 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $12.68 or 0.00051523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00210988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00098285 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00056510 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004020 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000376 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.42293921 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

