Saitama Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.92 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $123.92 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00215037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,695.81 or 1.00003397 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00256507 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,411,810.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.