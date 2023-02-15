Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.47. 88,659,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,590,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average of $212.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $669.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

