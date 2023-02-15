Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 3.9%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 14,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 302,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,035,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after acquiring an additional 126,878 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 123,430 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

