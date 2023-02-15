Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

About Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

