Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Scorpio Tankers Price Performance
STNG opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $60.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.