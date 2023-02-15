SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

AXP stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.89. 488,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.