Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,334 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $40,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Shell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Shell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $222.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

