Short Interest in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Drops By 16.6%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 23,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at 23andMe

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $85,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ME traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 2,115,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,502. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 23andMe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

