Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Grows By 22.5%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.67. 1,496,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.43. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

