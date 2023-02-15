Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Drops By 28.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASAZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 115,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,596. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASAZY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.83.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

