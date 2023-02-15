Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expands By 21.8%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,323,000 after buying an additional 216,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,268,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,694. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.