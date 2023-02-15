Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Increases By 14.7%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 3,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,540. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 25th were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.