Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Drops By 14.3%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 171,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bit Origin Price Performance

NASDAQ BTOG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,249. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

