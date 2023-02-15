Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Declines By 30.9%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 199.0 days.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Borregaard ASA stock remained flat at $15.75 during trading on Wednesday. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. Borregaard ASA has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Borregaard ASA from 150.00 to 140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Featured Stories

