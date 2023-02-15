Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Expands By 13.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.8 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of Bouygues stock remained flat at $30.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOUYF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bouygues from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.50 ($37.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bouygues from €43.00 ($46.24) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.