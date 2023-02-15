Short Interest in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rises By 14.7%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. 299,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,968,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,237,000 after purchasing an additional 233,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.