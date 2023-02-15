Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Rises By 12.9%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,367. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

