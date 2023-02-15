Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Decreases By 24.8%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
CMMB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 29,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,557. The company has a market cap of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.56.
In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
