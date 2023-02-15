Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Decreases By 24.8%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

CMMB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 29,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,557. The company has a market cap of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

