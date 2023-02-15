Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Rises By 21.9%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

CHMI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 156,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,894. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.