Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Declines By 25.0%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 216,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $19,075,000.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHKEW stock remained flat at $70.64 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 723. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $102.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93.

