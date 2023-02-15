Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Drops By 26.5%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 835.00 to 815.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.00.

Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,696. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1349 per share. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

