Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Declines By 19.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,945,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 12,341,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,863.3 days.

CBAUF remained flat at $78.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

