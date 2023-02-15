Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Declines By 19.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,945,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 12,341,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,863.3 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
CBAUF remained flat at $78.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $79.50.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.