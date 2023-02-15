Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Expands By 22.8%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 633,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 10.0 %

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

