Short Interest in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Drops By 22.1%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 644,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 47,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,653. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 500.66% and a negative return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 458,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 848,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 111,836 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.3% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

