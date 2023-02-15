Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expands By 29.9%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 321,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DRRX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DURECT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,479,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 106.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 387,376 shares in the last quarter.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

