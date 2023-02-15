Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expands By 29.9%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 321,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
DURECT Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on DRRX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DURECT (DRRX)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.