Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Increases By 29.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 116,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,467. The stock has a market cap of $631.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.08. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

