Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Expands By 22.8%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,016.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of ELPQF stock remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

