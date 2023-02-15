Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Expands By 22.8%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,016.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
Shares of ELPQF stock remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
