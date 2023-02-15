Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expands By 21.8%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 71,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 34,164,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,385,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.85.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
