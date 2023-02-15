Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expands By 21.8%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 71,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 34,164,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,385,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after buying an additional 8,236,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,162,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 610,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,304,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 573,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,912,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 878,680 shares in the last quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

