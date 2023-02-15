Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Expands By 12.3%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 706,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FingerMotion Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FNGR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $140.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 121.29%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

About FingerMotion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FingerMotion by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

