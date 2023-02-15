Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Drops By 20.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 664,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 320,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

