Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Expands By 20.7%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 3,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $60.59.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

