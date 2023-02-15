Short Interest in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Increases By 31.1%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 922,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Glatfelter Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 75,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $184.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glatfelter Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

