Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Increases By 30.2%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,925,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 1,479,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of Hengan International Group stock remained flat at $4.72 during trading on Wednesday. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

