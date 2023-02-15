Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Increases By 30.2%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,925,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 1,479,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Shares of Hengan International Group stock remained flat at $4.72 during trading on Wednesday. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hengan International Group (HEGIF)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.