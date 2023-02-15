Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Decreases By 21.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. 10,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,702. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.