Short Interest in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Decreases By 11.8%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,710,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 38,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE JOBY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 2,415,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,416. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.69. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $148,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,484 shares in the company, valued at $784,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $148,939.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,831 shares of company stock worth $710,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

