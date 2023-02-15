Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Drops By 31.2%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 676,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

KPDCF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Wednesday. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

