Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Grows By 22.0%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.6 %

KHNGY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,147. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHNGY. HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.