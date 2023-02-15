Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Grows By 22.0%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.6 %
KHNGY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,147. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on KHNGY. HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.