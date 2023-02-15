Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Rises By 8.1%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 804.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of KUMBF remained flat at $28.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

