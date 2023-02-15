Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Rises By 8.1%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 804.0 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of KUMBF remained flat at $28.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.20.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
