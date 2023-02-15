Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Drops By 20.1%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 685,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,739.5 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

LSRCF stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.74. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $106.43 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

